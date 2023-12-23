We are talking to you about the best procedure that exists in Baldur's Gate 3 so that you can steal practically unnoticed, and thus obtain a large financial sum in exchange.

One of the problems that we may end up facing in Baldur's Gate 3 is the scarcity of money, money that at first is not entirely easy to obtain and that we will spend quite quickly, especially if we are one of those who do not want to leave a single penny. single unpurchased item, weapon or clothing.

Although with some patience and common sense you can make a lot of money in Baldur’s Gate 3The truth is that it is always good to have much more.

And luckily, there is an excellent technique that allows us to steal without (almost) getting caught and then make large financial sums with just a few spins.

So we are going to talk to you about this almost foolproof procedure with which you can easily get a lot of money for your games of Baldur's Gate 3.

How to steal in Baldur's Gate 3 and get a lot of money easily: all the keys to being the perfect thief

Before you start robbing any merchant you see around in your games, it is advisable that we have the right character to take charge of these robberies.

We are going to need a character who has characteristic skill of sleight of hand and it is also good that he has great dexterity.

These skills are what enhance our rolls when we carry out the robbery.

To do this we can select in the character creation a background as a charlatan or orphansince both have the sleight of hand theme enhanced.

If you don't want to choose those backgrounds, simply go to the skills section and select sleight of hand.

Well, the mechanics of stealing seem simple, but it is not so simple.

First we locate the merchant or character we want to rob. We stand behind the victim and let him hide. Then we have to activate the turn-based mode to make sure that the victim is not going to turn around or another character is not going to enter and catch us.

Then we click on the character we are going to steal from, this will open an inventory with all the objects our target has.

We click on the object we want to steal, and this will make a dice appear and show us the difficulty of the theft.

The heavier the item, the more difficult it will be to steal. We hit steal and we have to make a roll that we should pass without much difficulty if we have the right character.

In any case, it is always advisable to save before carrying out this type of theft where we can be caught.

Once the robbery has been carried out You must leave the area as quickly as possiblebut no matter what you do, the victim will talk to a guard, and this guard will go to talk to you because you will be a suspect.

When the guard talks to you you can persuade him with another roll. If you fail you will have to bribe him or fight.

After having passed the guard's suspicions, We can always return to the merchant from whom we have stolen and resell the objects. that we extracted from him just a couple of minutes before.

The merchant will not even realize that they are the objects that you have stolen, and in the end you will get a good sum of money with the sale.

It is a strategy that we only recommend doing with the right characters and obviously saving before.

