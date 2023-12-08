Suara.com –

Sharing photos from iPhone to Android phone can be done easily. Sometimes, there are times when iPhone users want to share photos with Android users.

However, some users often cannot share due to differences in operating system platforms. But don’t worry, users can still share photos from iPhone to Android easily.

Here are some ways to share photos from iPhone to Android:

1. Manual transfer using a computer

One of the easiest ways to transfer photos is to copy-paste them from the iPhone’s default photos directory to the Android pictures folder.

For this method, users need a PC and a USB cable for iPhone and Android phone. Make sure the user has installed the device drivers for both handsets so that they can be detected.

Connect the iPhone to the PC. The user will be asked to give permission to the computer. Click Trust and enter the PIN. On the PC, click the Start Windows button. Open the Photo application. Select Import. Select Apple iPhone. Follow the instructions. Users can choose which photos they want to share. Click Add item and press Import. Then connect the Android phone to PC. Open the notification menu and the user will see a notification that says Charging this device via USB. Tap the text. Select File Transfer / Android Auto. On the PC, open the folder where the user saved the photo. Select and click right on the photo, select Copy Open the This PC option, find the user’s Android phone, and open the DCIM or Pictures folder on the phone Users can also go to a folder within the folder or create a new one Once in the desired location, right click and select Paste

2. Use Google Drive

Google Drive will make transferring photos from iPhone to Android much easier. However, to do this, users must have fast internet speed so they can share without obstacles.

On iPhone, download Google Drive from the App Store Open Google Drive and sign in to your Google account Tap the add button Select Upload Go to Photos and Videos Find and select the photo you want to share Click Upload Wait for the image to upload After that, switch to your Android phone. Open Google DriveFind and select the uploaded imageTap the three-dot menu button in the upper right cornerClick DownloadThe photo will be downloaded to the Download folder Google Drive

3. Google Photos

Google has a cloud service to use and the Photos app is a great alternative for transferring photos from iPhone to Android.

The difference between Google Photos and Google Drive is that Google Drive is intended to store any files entered. Meanwhile, Google Photos is specifically made for storing images and videos.

On iPhone, download Google Photos Open Google Photos and log in to your Google account Google Photos will ask if the user wants to sync high quality photos during setup Users can also go to the Profile icon > Google Photos settings > Backup and activate Backup This process will take a while, so be patient and wait Then switch to Android phoneOpen Google PhotosAll the downloaded images are already there

4. iCloud

Users can also share photos to Android via iCloud.

Make sure iCloud Photos is synced on iOS devices Go to Settings > Photos > iCloud Photos and enable this option Once photos are synced, move to Android phone Open Chrome browser Visit iCloud.com Log in and go to Photos section. All synced photos will appear. Press Select. Tap the photo you want to download to your Android device. Select the three-dot menu button in the bottom right corner and click Download.

Those are several ways to share photos from iPhone to Android easily.