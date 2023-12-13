When you get behind the wheel, you want a complete and hassle-free driving experience. This is where Android Auto comes into play, offering you a system perfectly integrated with your car’s screen.

It should be noted that this platform does not fall short in terms of essential functions for drivers. From call management to multimedia application control, this system has it all covered.

However, one of its stellar features is its seamless integration with Google Maps. When you’re on the move, having the navigation features of the map app in your car is essential.

Despite all the benefits of the platform, there was a function that, until recently, remained absent, and that was the ability to save where you have parked directly from Google Maps in Android Auto.

Although the Google maps application has allowed this function in the mobile app for years, surprisingly, it was not available when used on the car screen.

The good news has arrived with the most recent update of the application. This way, you can now save where you have parked without having to touch your phone directly from the car’s Android Auto screen.

So you can save where you have parked in Android Auto

9to5Google

When you arrive at your destination and skip the welcome screen on your route, simply check the box Save parking and that’s it, you don’t have to do anything else.

The best of all is that You don’t need to perform complicated tricks or make mental efforts to remember where you left the car.. With a single button, you will have registered the location without using your mobile.

Now to see where you have parked with Google Maps on Android Auto, you can use the mobile or the web. On the map, you will see a pin with the parking icon and the text You parked here.

If you touch the pin, you can see where you parked, the notes added, and start a walking route to your car.

The latest update of Android Auto solves the problem for drivers who want a simple and effective way to remember where they have parked their car.. In theory, a function for the most clueless.