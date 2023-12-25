If you buy on Amazon regularly, it is likely that on some occasion you have come across the situation of receiving a product that did not meet your expectations, either due to a defect or simply because it was not what you expected.

This scenario can become a real hassle, especially if the product was intended to be a special gift for you or someone else.

It should be noted that Amazon offers a service to return a giftso it allows you to recover all or part of the money paid when an item that has been sent to you as a gift does not meet your expectations.

It is important to mention that to apply a refund it is necessary to meet certain requirements. First of all, the product you received must be in perfect condition, unused and with all its accessories.

Likewise, you must be within the return period, which is 30 calendar days from the date you received the item. On the other hand, You must have the order number on hand, and make sure the person who sent it to you marked the product as a gift on Amazonthis is essential to continue with the process.

This is how you can easily return an Amazon gift

The first step is to go to the Amazon Returns Center from a browser on your computer. Now, log into your account and enter the order number (with dashes) of the Amazon gift you want to return.

It is worth mentioning that this number is made up of 17 digits, and is usually found on the shipping receipt or on the digital gift receipt (with Amazon gifts it usually comes in a small bag attached to the box). Then click the button Continue.

Now, you will be presented with a list of the products associated with the order number. At this stage, it is crucial that you carefully choose the items you wish to return and indicate the reason for the return in the drop-down menu.

Amazon clearly specifies that the person who sent the gift will not be notified of its return, although you must take into account an important detail that we will tell you a little later so that this continues to be fulfilled: How to return the Amazon gift.

It is essential to note that, if the product comes from an external seller, you must choose the option Send return request. This is because some sellers review requests before authorizing them, ensuring efficient management of the returns process.

This is the proper way to return an Amazon gift

Amazon offers several methods to return the gift, but one of the most used is the return through an Amazon Hub Locker, in this case you must locate the one closest to your home. Once selected, follow the instructions on the screen, the process will vary depending on the method chosen.

It is important that you always select a return method without courier, such as in-person delivery at Correos or Celéritas, or the aforementioned Amazon Hub Locker option.

That is, never ask them to come pick up the package at your house. If you select options like Seur, although they are more convenient, the person who sent the gift will be the contact for the parcel company, so you run the risk of him finding out that you are returning his Amazon gift.

Finally, you can track the return using the return summary email you received after requesting it. If everything is correct, in a short period of time you will receive the amount of the returned gift in your Amazon account.

With these steps, you should be able to successfully complete the process of returning an Amazon gift voucher, allowing you to recover the value of the product to purchase a gift that best suits your tastes and needs.