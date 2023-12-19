We show you how the durability of weapons or tools works in LEGO Fortnite and if it is possible to repair them in some way.

In LEGO Fortnite we have many weapons or tools that we can equip ourselves, but unfortunately these they wear out with use, except for certain objects such as the hang glider. If you come from other open world survival backgrounds, you will have experienced what it is like to have your utensils break, so here we are going to see how that durability works.

Can weapons or tools be repaired?

The quick answer is no. As of the date of this guide, it is still not possible, although previously there was a glitch that could be taken advantage of, in which we left all the weapons and tools in a chest and then broke the chest, that has already been corrected by Epicso it cannot be used and there is no way to repair the durability of anything.

As you already know, The higher the rarity of the weapon or the higher its quality, the greater the durability. Likewise, this has been generally expanded for all levels of weapons and tools. A 30% improvement, due to community complaints (and rightly so) that they broke too quickly. Durability is represented with a green bar under the item icon.

⛏ Builders – we’ve heard your feedback and have buffed the max durability of all tools and weapons by +30%! Please note, items you’ve already crafted may appear more damaged, since we increased the max durability they have. Newly crafted items will have the new, higher max! pic.twitter.com/Ncqe4jA5kE — LEGOFNStatus (@LEGOFNStatus) December 13, 2023

Once our tool has broken we simply have to make a new oneor take it from the ground if an enemy has dropped it, although that is rare if it weren't for the skeletons.

