Virtual reality headsets may lack applications and games with which to get even more out of the device. And we're not talking about more virtual experiences, but rather apps and services that encourage you to spend more time using the headset. Well, it seems that the missing application is already here, and that is that the Meta Quest 2, Quest 3 y Quest Pro have received the Xbox Cloud Gamin appg.

Play the Xbox cloud from the Meta Quest

As we have mentioned, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro are now capable of downloading the beta version of the Xbox Cloud Gaming appwhich as you can imagine, will allow us to have access to Microsoft's streaming game cloud to play a wide catalog of games directly on our glasses.

This opens up a quite interesting range of possibilities, since we will only need pair a Bluetooth controller to our viewer and open the application to start enjoying a spectacular catalog of games that will run directly in the cloud and will be played on your virtual glasses instantly.

What do you need

The necessary requirements so that you can play Xbox games on a Meta Quest are the following:

A compatible viewer, being able to choose between a Quest 2, Quest 3 or Quest Pro. Update the viewer to the latest version of the system available. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to access Xbox Cloud Gaming. A Bluetooth gamepad linked to the headset.

How to download the Xbox Cloud Gaming app on Quest

With the minimum requirements controlled, the next thing you will have to do is install the application that will allow you to access the Microsoft game catalog. That is none other than Xbox Cloud Gaming, and to get it you must follow the following steps.

The first thing you should double-check is that you have the viewer updated to the latest version available. Access the Meta Store and search for “Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta)” to download and install it in your headset's memory. Link the Bluetooth gamepad to your headset so it is paired. Open the Xbox Cloud Gaming app and sign in with the Xbox account where you have the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

You will now be able to access the entire catalog available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, although you may encounter problems using the Bluetooth controller. This is a known bug that is currently resolved by restarting the viewer and reopening the application.

The advantage of playing on a Quest 3

One of the advantages of playing on the Quest 3 or the Quest Pro is that we can make use of their transparency technology and project a giant screen in our environment while the viewfinder cameras show the outside, giving a very striking feeling of immersion. that attracts a lot of attention.

