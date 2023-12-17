We show you everything you need to know to easily invite and play with friends in LEGO Fortnite.

Join the conversation

In this LEGO Fortnite guide we are going to resolve all those doubts you may have about invite other players to your LEGO world y play with friends in the fastest way. An option that is integrated from the beginning of the game in this mode, and very similar to other original modes of Fortnite itself.

How to invite players to our world

The first thing is to know that The world we create or find ourselves in can be “survival” or “creative”, that's irrelevant. There are two ways to invite other players to our LEGO world:

From the lobby itself, before selecting the world, you can invite players to join your group, and from there, all enter the world together. Remember that if you are the leader and you create the world, that same world is yours, not the rest's, it is not saved for them.Inside our own world, access the inventory menu and select the “players” tab. From there you can also invite friends. Even from the escape menu if you are inside the world.

From what you see, whether you are in the world or not, you can invite them, up to a maximum of 8 players per world (7 if you count yourselves). At the moment there is that maximum, we do not know if in the future it will be expanded or modified in some way.

NOTE: all weapons or tools, as well as modifications to constructions or buildings, are shared in the world, just like a Minecraft or Valheim server.

There are certain extra options once we have players joined to our world, and we recently told you that the world did not save our friends, since we were the “host” or leader of the group. As there an option within that same player menu, within the world, in which We can select them one by one to give them the server key and so they can also enter, or Don't let the server throw you out if you leave.

Join the conversation