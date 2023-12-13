Suara.com – BRI customers make it easier to make transactions on Tokopedia using the BRI Direct Debit payment method. Directly from the application, here's how to pay Tokopedia with BRI Direct Debit.

BRI Direct Debit is a payment method from Bank Rakyat Indonesia that can be used in various e-commerce. This method connects the Tokopedia account with the customer's debit card or BRI account.

By using BRI Direct Debit, customers now no longer need to leave the Tokopedia application to complete the payment process. Everything can be done only through this application.

Activating BRI Direct Debit is also not difficult. Users only need to fill in their debit card number on this payment method page. One of the conditions for using this method is a cellphone number that is registered with BRImo or BRI internet banking.

So that your shopping process in e-commerce runs smoothly and is not hampered, here's how to pay Tokopedia with BRI Direct Debit and how to add BRI Direct Debit on Tokopedia.

How to pay for Tokopedia with BRI Direct Debit

Select the item you want to buy in the Tokopedia application Complete the payment process In the payment method, select 'Direct Debit BRI' Proceed to 'Pay' Fill in the OTP that has been sent via SMS Transaction is complete and the item will be sent immediately

How to add BRI Direct Debit on Tokopedia

Register for BRI Direct Debit on the 'Payment Method' page. Select 'Instant Debit'. Press the 'BRI Direct Debit' menu. Fill in the debit card number and cellphone number that has been registered with BRImo or BRI internet banking. Application sends OTP via cellphone number. Fill in the OTP code on the BRI TokopediaDirect Debit page. has been automatically added to the page

Making it easier for users to pay for goods directly from the application, that's how to pay Tokopedia with BRI Direct Debit along with how to add this payment method.