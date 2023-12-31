Suara.com – Paying for BPJS Health via BRImo is one of the easiest methods you can use. BRI makes it easier for customers to carry out transactions, including paying BPJS Health using BRImo.

BPJS Health is a social security program managed by the Health Social Security Administration (BPJS) in Indonesia.

BPJS Health aims to provide equal access to health for the entire population of Indonesia. By becoming a BPJS Health participant, you have access to various health services you need, including health checks, treatment, hospitalization, childbirth, surgery, and others.

BPJS Health provides financial protection to its participants. By paying contributions regularly, you can be protected from the risk of unexpected health costs.

BPJS Health will cover some or all of the costs of treatment and care if you or your family members need health services.

How to Pay for BPJS Health Via BRImo

To pay BPJS Health contributions via BRImo (BRI Mobile Banking), you can follow these steps:

Make sure you have the BRImo application on your cellphone and have registered as a user. Open the BRImo application and log in using a PIN or fingerprint if the feature has been activated. After logging in, select the “Pay” or “Payment” menu which is usually found in the main menu or bottom of the screen.Find and select the “BPJS Health” option in the list of available service providers.Enter your BPJS Health Virtual Account (VA) number. The BPJS Health VA number usually consists of 11 digits and can be found on your BPJS Health membership card or BPJS Health bill report. Verify the VA number again and make sure the data entered is correct. Enter the amount of contributions you will pay. Make sure the amount you enter matches the bill you want to pay. After that, follow the instructions on the screen to complete the payment transaction using BRImo. Once the payment is complete, you will receive proof of payment in the BRImo application and usually also via SMS or notification in the application.

Make sure you have sufficient balance in your BRI account before making a payment. If you experience difficulties or problems with payments via BRImo, it is recommended to contact BRImo customer service or visit the nearest BRI branch office for further assistance.

Contributor: Pasha Aiga Wilkins