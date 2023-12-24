Suara.com – Prospective customers must complete certain requirements to open BRI Hajj Savings. Below is an explanation of how to open BRI Hajj savings along with the conditions.

Quoted from the company's official website, Hajj savings is a product intended for individuals to prepare for Hajj Organizing Costs (BPIH). The owner of the Hajj savings will get 100 percent of the savings amount used for saving. This means that the bank does not charge special administration fees for Hajj savings.

These savings will later be used as Hajj Organizing Costs (BPIH). As proof of ownership, customers will only be given a savings book without an ATM card.

Customers do not get an ATM card because this product is purely a deposit and not for transactions. The initial deposit to open a Hajj savings account is IDR 50 thousand. Prospective customers can also make deposits in dollars, with a nominal value of USD 50. The following are the conditions for opening a BRI Hajj Savings account:

Fill out the account opening form from BRI. Minimum initial deposit of IDR 50 thousand or USD 50. Bring personal identity (WNI: Resident Identification Card or KTP based on NIK and NPWP. WNA: Passport and KIMS/KITAP/KITAS or letter

supporting information).

How to Open BRI Hajj Savings

There are two ways to open BRI Hajj Savings, namely offline and online. If you have a lot of time and don't have a problem queuing, you can open a Hajj savings account with the help of customer service. Here's how to open a BRI Hajj savings account:

Go to the nearest BRI branch office. Inform the officer that you want to open a Hajj savings account. Take the queue number to go to customer service and sit in the waiting room. After receiving the call, inform them that you want to have BRI Hajj Savings. Fill in the account opening form (you can also fill it out beforehand if the form has been handed over by the security guard in the waiting room). Submit your personal identification to customer service. Follow the instructions from the officer and sign the documents regarding the terms and conditions. After a number of conditions are met and the documents are signed, the officer will process the Hajj savings book.

The second way is for you to register online via the official BRI website. You can fill out the e-form by visiting the company's official page via THIS LINK.

Complete the Personal Data, Address, Employment Data, Financial Data columns, and follow the instructions on the New Account Opening menu. After processing, you can collect your Hajj savings book through the nearest BRI branch office.

Deposits can be made via the BRI e-banking transfer menu or at BRI offices throughout Indonesia. The following are a number of advantages of BRI Hajj Savings:

1. Administration

Free administration fees.

2. Insurance

Free accident insurance and life insurance with maximum cover of up to 120 percent of the final balance of a maximum of IDR 50 million.

3. Integration with Siskohat, Ministry of Religion

On-line directly with Siskohat Department of Religion.

4. Savings

Withdrawals are not limited as long as you meet the minimum balance limit.

5. Souvenir

Customers will be given Hajj equipment souvenirs.

6. Minimum Balance

If the balance reaches IDR 25 million, customers will be assisted with inputting data for prospective Hajj pilgrims to obtain a Hajj registration validation number.

That was an explanation of how to open a BRI Hajj savings account, the conditions are easy, right?