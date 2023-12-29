Suara.com – The BritAma Foreign Currency Account is a savings account in foreign currency offered by Bank BRI. This savings is available in 10 currencies, namely USD, AUD, SGD, CNY, EUR, AED, HKD, JPY, SAR, and GBP.

The BritAma Foreign Currency account is useful for traveling abroad, you can use the BritAma Foreign Currency account to save money in the currency of the country you are traveling to.

Apart from that, you can carry out business transactions with partners from abroad, you can use a BritAma Forex account to make transfers between countries.

Here's how to open a BritAma Forex account via BRImo that the Suara.com team has summarized for you.

How to Open a BritAma Foreign Currency Account Via BRImo

Download and install the BRImo application on your smartphone. Open the BRImo application and log in with your account. Login to BRImo Click the “Savings” menu. Click the “Open Account” button. Select the “BritAma Valas” savings product. Fill in your personal data, such as name, date of birth. , gender, and address.Select the currency you want.Enter the initial deposit amount.Select the parent account of the BritAma Foreign Exchange account, namely the Britama or Simpedes account.Upload a photocopy of your identity card, such as KTP or passport.Click the “Submit” button.

After the account opening process is complete, you will receive a notification in the BRImo application. You will also receive a BritAma Currency ATM card and a BritAma Currency savings book at the address you registered.

Tips for Opening a BritAma Foreign Currency Account via BRImo

Make sure you have a BRImo account. Prepare the required documents. Fill in your personal data correctly and completely. Upload photocopies of the required documents clearly and legibly. Make the initial deposit according to the provisions.

Terms and Conditions for Opening a BritAma Foreign Currency Account

Customers are Indonesian citizens or foreign citizens who have a residence permit in Indonesia. Have an identity card in the form of a KTP, driving license, passport or other valid identity card. Submit a photocopy of the identity card. Make an initial deposit of USD 100 or other appropriate currency. provision.

That's how to open a BritAma Forex account via BRImo which you can use as a reference. Opening a BritAma Foreign Currency account can also be done at all BRI branch offices. I hope this helps!

Contributor: Pasha Aiga Wilkins