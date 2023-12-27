Suara.com – PDF is a document format that is still frequently used today. However, using PDF sometimes presents its own challenges when it comes to combining two files into one PDF document.

Whether you're a Mac or Windows user, here's how to merge PDF files easily:

1. Using PDFgear

One method for merging PDFs is a free app called PDFgear. It's an easy-to-use desktop application, allowing users to merge PDFs in just a few steps.

Visit the PDFgear website and download the appropriate version of the application for the PC operating system. Then install the application. Once installed, open PDFgear. Users will be presented with a main menu screen showing all the PDF editing tools. To merge PDFs, select the Merge & Split tab. Then select the Merge PDF button. On the screen that appears, select Add File. Select the PDF files you want to combine, then select Open. Once the selected files appear in the PDFgear application, look for the Output file name text box. In that text box, edit the name of the PDF files that will be merged immediately. Click the red Merge button. Once the merge of the PDF of the user's choice is complete, the user will automatically be shown the location of the new PDF file. Ilustrasi PDF. (Shutterstock)

2. How to combine PDFs on the web

There are a number of free web-based tools that allow users to combine PDF files. Here are some popular tools for merging PDF files:

PDF Joiner is ideal for all kinds of file format changes and conversions. Users can merge PDFs with this tool.

Not only that, users can also convert the final document to other document or image formats. If users are trying to combine many different formats into one, this tool serves as a great alternative.

However, this tool has a weakness, namely that it only allows users to work with 20 files at once.

Smallpdf's best feature is the ease of uploading files directly from Dropbox or Google Drive, which is especially helpful if users are working on collaborative projects.

This tool also offers professional-level performance. However, this tool also has a drawback, namely that users can only process up to two documents per day for free.

There are so many different ways to combine PDFs that users can simply customize according to their needs.