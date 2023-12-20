Apple Mail It is the default email application on Apple devices that, while it is true that it is not one of the best if you compare it to Gmail or Outlook, it has some lesser-known functions, but they are really useful for your daily life.

It should be noted that the app is well integrated with the rest of the apple brand's ecosystem. This means you can access your inbox from any device, like your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Plus, Apple Mail works great with the search and organization features of iOS and macOS.

The integration, intuitive interface, and features make this app a solid choice for users who already own an Apple device. Here we share 10 tricks to get the most out of it.

Email reminder

If you want to avoid missing important emails, you can use the email reminder.

This option allows you to schedule a notification to arrive at a time of your choosing. Just swipe right on the message, tap Further and then in Email reminders.

Select from the options shown on the screen: Remember in 1 hour, tonight, tomorrow or later.

Custom signature

If you want to give your emails a more professional look, you can use the app to design a personalized signature that reflects your identity and contact information.

This way, you can display your name, email address, phone number, and any other information you want to share with your contacts.

To do this, go to SettingsThen in Mail and scroll down until you find Businessclick to access options.

By default, the app displays the signature Sent from my iPhonebut you can add a personal touch to your messages.

Cancel an email you just sent

Another advantage of use Apple Mail on your iPhone is that, if you make a mistake when sending an email, you have the option to undo the sending. This function allows you to cancel it up to 30 seconds after pressing the button To send.

You just have to press the button Undo sending that appears at the bottom of the screen after sending the email and you can review the content, change the recipient or add attachments before sending it again.

To activate it, you must go to the application Settings and enter Mail. There, look for the section Shipment and tap on Time to undo shipment. Then, choose how long you want the shipping delay to last.

This way, you can avoid uncomfortable situations or problems due to having sent the wrong email.

Cancel all email subscriptions faster

Are you tired of receiving spam emails cluttering your inbox? Do you want to get rid of them quickly and easily?

With the Mail app, you can unsubscribe from any newsletter or advertising that does not interest you with just one tap. You just have to open the spam, tap the button Cancel subscription and ready.

That easy. Try the feature today and you can enjoy a cleaner, tidier inbox.

Schedule an email

One way to optimize your time is to schedule an email with Apple Mail. This feature allows you to write your messages in advance and choose the exact date and time you want them to be sent.

To do this, you just have to press and hold the blue button To sendselect Schedule shipping and adjust the right time.

This way, you can take advantage of moments of greatest inspiration and productivity to write your emails and let the app send them automatically at the scheduled time.

You have the option to choose Send now, Send tonight at 9:00 p.m., Send tomorrow at 8:00 a.m., or Send later.

Convert your emails to PDF

One way to preserve your important emails is to convert them to PDF files from the Mail app. It's pretty easy to do so.

Follow these steps: Open the message you want to save, tap the button Responder and choose the option Print. Then, adjust the number of pages you want to include, click on the button Share at the top and then at Save to files.

So you can create a PDF file with your email and save it to your device or share it with other people.

Customize swipe actions

To optimize your Apple Mail experience, you can customize actions triggered by swiping messages in the list. This way you can quickly and conveniently access the functions you use most, such as archiving, deleting, marking as read or unread, etc.

To set up swipe actions, go to Settings > Mail > Message List > Swipe Options and select the options that best suit your preferences.

Track your sent emails

A form of manage your email efficiently is to use the function Tracking in Apple Mail. It allows you to flag emails that require a response or action from you, and notifies you if you don't receive a response within the deadline you've set.

This way, you can avoid forgetting to keep track of important emails and keep your inbox organized.

When you turn on the feature, the email redisplays at the top of your inbox if you don't receive a response within the time you've chosen, for example, three days.

This way, you can send a follow-up message with just one click and ensure your email doesn't go unanswered.

Manage multiple accounts

Apple Mail is an app that allows you manage multiple email accounts in a simple and comfortable way. You just have to go to Settings > Mail > Accounts and add the accounts you want to use.

You will be able to access all your emails, whether from Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo or Google Workspace from one place, without having to change applications.

Additionally, you can choose a default account to send your messages from the address you prefer.

Activate advanced text formatting

If you want to give a more professional and personalized touch to your emails, Apple Mail offers you several options to format your messages as text.

To access them, you just have to press the button “<" and then the icon “Aa” that appears on the keyboard. A formatting window will open where you can choose between different fonts, sizes, colors and text styles.

You can also create numbered or bulleted lists, insert quotes or links, and align the text to your liking. With these tools, you will be able to highlight the most relevant information and give your messages a more attractive appearance.