The gem cutter is an essential tool to progress in LEGO Fortnite: we explain how to unlock the gem cutter and what materials you need.

survive in LEGO Fortnite It's just the first step in this way. To get the most out of it, you need to upgrade your town, gather rare materials, and build rarer things.

To do this, you will have to unlock new tools and recipes to create more complex machines, such as the gem cutter, a tool that you create from the bench and that allows you to refine minerals to obtain new materials (the equivalent of sawmill From the wood).

But that's not something you discover when you start the game, as quickly as the sawmill. Here we explain how to unlock and build the gem cutter in LEGO Fortnite, available on all platforms, PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile.

Unlock and build the Gem Cutter in LEGO Fortnite

There are several ways to unlock the gem cutter there are several ways, such as leveling up the town or obtaining the materials. Normally, you won't get the recipe for the Gem Cutter until you get some of the necessary materials, and many of them You can only get them in the desert.

For that reason, make a gem cutter It won't be a realistic option until you've advanced enough in the town, you have more advanced tools (you need a rare pickaxe, which you can also get by leveling up the town).

When you are ready to venture into the desert (you have to go at night to avoid the heat, unless you have berries from the nine biome to make equipment to combat the cold) you should look for the following materials:

20 Marble Slabs 5 Raw Amber 5 Sand Claws 3 Sand Shells

Marble is easy to get, you can make it in the grassland caves (although you need rare pickaxe). Amber is found in desert rock hills, and sand claws and sand shells are obtained by defeating desert enemies.

With these materials you can now build a gem cutter, which will open the doors to new materials to build more complex structures and tools in LEGO Fortnite.

