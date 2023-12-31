Create sour and sour snacks in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It will be a challenge if you don't know the necessary ingredients.

If you already know all the Shiny Snacks recipes and saw them being recreated in real life by fans, you might be an expert in this 9th generation feature.

But preparing these Snacks can be very difficult when you are looking for a specific type. The reason is that Hidden Spices are only obtained through Tera Raids, and are one of the most valuable resources in the game. But here we will teach you how to make Sour and Bitter Snacks in the easiest way so that you don't have to use all your spices.

Making Sour Snacks easy in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

To make a sour snack in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple you will need to gather and use the correct ingredients. This is not counting the invaluable Acid Hidden Spice.

The following ingredients are the ones that will be used for your recipe:

Apple Bacon Banana Basil Tomato Cherri Cucumber Green Pepper Jalapeño Kiwi Pickle Pineapple Salad Omelet Proscuitto Red Pepper Rice Smoked Steak Strawberry Tomato Watercress Yellow Pepper Hot Sauce Cream Cheese Curri Powder Berry Jam Ketchup Jam Mayonnaise Mustard Olive Oil Vinegar Yogurt

There's also an easy way to make a sour snack in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. You will only need to follow these steps:

Put three cucumbers in the preparation. Add two portions of vinegar.

Here you will be saving other ingredients. However, if you want a guaranteed result, just add a sour Hidden Spice. This will make the snack sour if there is no other Spice hidden in the mix. You can get it by completing Teraraids.

Sour Snacks: The easiest way to prepare them

Making a bitter snack like sour in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple also has a fairly specific process, and you'll need to choose ingredients carefully in addition to the Bitter Hidden Spice.

These are all the ingredients you can use in your recipe:

Apple Bacon Basil Tomato Cherri Chorizo ​​Cucumber Egg Fried Steak Green Pepper Hamburger Sausage Kiwi Lettuce Onion Cucumber Pineapple Salad Omelet Red Pepper Red Onion Smoked Steak Watercress Yellow Pepper Curri Powder Jam Mustard Olive Oil Pepper Salt Vinegar

But the easiest method to make a sour snack in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is as follows:

Start with three Cucumbers. Add a little olive oil. Finish with a loaf of bread.

If you want to make sure the mixture turns out pretty well, it is best to add a Bitter Hidden Spice. These are obtained in Teraraids, so players usually save them for four-star snacks and barbecues.