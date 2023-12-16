Although we know Bizum as a payment system between friends or individuals and it has become indispensable in our daily lives to pay for half-baked dinners or gifts, there are other very interesting uses that we can give to this very popular tool. You may not know it but you can make donations from Bizum and collaborate with NGOs.

We can make a donation to an NGO of the amount we want and using Bizum on a regular basis. If you already have the application installed, the steps will be the same as always, but you will find a specific button that will allow us to send it to an organization instead of sending it to an individual. It's easy, practical, fast and we will help many good causes.

How to do it

What do we have to do to make donations to an NGO from Bizum? The steps we must take are very simple and we do not have to download anything additional. It is similar to payments between friends and we can do it from the bank app regardless of where you have your account or what entity you belong to because they all allow it natively.

We simply have to go to the bank application and access the Bizum section. One interface or another may appear, but we can find a section of options where we can search for “contribute to a charitable cause” or “make a donation.” It will depend on your app whether you see it one way or another but all of them will allow it. When you enter, you can directly put the NGO code if you know it (later we will tell you how to check it on the Bizum website) or we can search for it in the complete list of organizations from the application.

You fill in the NGO you want through the code or from the list as if it were any other contact. When you have it, the steps They will be identical to any Bizum: Add the amount and click “next” to see the summary of the transaction and confirm if it is correct.

It is easy and it will only take us a few seconds to do it if we want to collaborate with a good cause and there are more than a thousand NGOs that are already compatible with this type of donations

What NGOs are there?

The list of NGOs is very extensive and choosing one or the other will depend on your tastes or priorities. Bizum is adding new organizations with which we can collaborate. When making the donation, you can see them all from your bank's application and choose the one you want by accessing the list or using the search engine if you have a specific idea of ​​who you want to donate to. The one you want may not always be on the list but you can tap on the magnifying glass icon to search for the one that interests us just in case it is there.

From the Bizum website we can also consult the list of organizations that are part of this and that we can count on. On the left side we will see the name of the organization and on the right side of the list the shipping code necessary to make the donation through Bizum. We can use the search engine to find the one that interests us.