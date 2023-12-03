Suara.com – As a chat application, you often share secret messages on WhatsApp. Secure messages in the application, here’s how to lock WhatsApp chats easily and quickly.

WhatsApp continues to strive to improve user security and privacy. This application then presents a chat lock feature to protect conversations.

How to secure WhatsApp chats by using two methods, namely passwords and biometric sensors in the application. This security feature can be activated easily just within the application.

Protect secret messages on your device, here’s how to lock WhatsApp chats to ensure security.

How to lock WhatsApp chat

Open the WhatsApp application on each cellphone. Go to the ‘Settings’ or ‘Settings’ option or the three-dot icon in the application. Go to the ‘Account’ menu. Open the ‘Privacy’ or ‘Security’ option. Look for the ‘Chat lock’ option. Activate this chat lock option by selecting ‘ Active’Set security methods from fingerprints, face sensors to patterns and codes

Securing WhatsApp chats can increase message security. Users can also protect conversations from third parties. Using this security method means that only users can access it.

When following the WhatsApp chat lock method above, make sure you remember the code created to keep the application open.