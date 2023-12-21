Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It has multiple mechanics that have left us surprised over time. In fact, many players will not be aware that in the game we have a mechanic to block Pokémon, this can be especially useful if we need to navigate between our available Pokémon and organize them in the most efficient way we can. There are many coaches who neglect this aspect of the game, and here we bring you a quick guide about it.

Some previous details about this Pokémon Scarlet and Purple feature

Many of the regions that we find in Pokémon They are immersive, giving us a unique cast of creatures that we have rarely seen in a game of the franchise. Coaches will therefore require a certain order to study the distinct Pokémon. Having a great variety of these, it is logical that we sometimes feel lost. However, we can use the option to block Pokémon if we want to focus on a specific species of Pokémon when exploring.

This feature comes from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The option to lock/point and pin to a Pokémon It's incredibly useful. First of all, you will have to unlock the function of the Blueberry Academy Club to use it in the game world. You can do it for 200 Blueberry or BP points that we can get at the Indigo Disk.

How to use this feature

The lock function/pin up It can be activated on the battlefield or by exploring using the ZL button on our Nintendo Switch. Once in this mode, we can tilt the console's joystick from one side to the other to alternate between Pokémon targets. We will also have a feature to focus on a specific objective for a long period of time.

What is the purpose of using this feature

Setting a goal is relatively optimal if we try to approach it with stealth a Pokémon. This will allow us to ensure that the battle begins with the target/enemy Pokémon surprised and at an initial disadvantage. In addition, we will have a free turn at the beginning of the fight, and we will be able to use an additional movement as well as an extra opportunity to launch a Poké Ball.