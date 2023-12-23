It's time to train and level up your Pokémon quickly in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple's Indigo Disc. We give you the keys to do it as best as possible.

The new Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC adds a large number of Pokémon, so raising them all to a good level can be a demanding task. Luckily, in The Indigo Disc There are some ways to farm experience easily.

In this guide we tell you how to level up your Pokémon very quickly in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple without having to spend hours and hours in the process. Here are a few tips and tricks you can take note of.

How to level up your Pokémon very quickly in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Sure, raiding and using Rare Candy is a useful way to level up, but the best thing you can do in this DLC is turn to the wild Chansey. Fighting this Pokémon at high levels is a very effective EXP farming method.

Basically, every fight against a Chansey will give you over 7000 XP. Additionally, you can always increase that number by using snacks that increase experience gained in battle. Even if you lose you can level up.

If what you want is to find a Chansey you must search in the Biodome in steep and arid areas, for example near rest area 1 near the entrance. Of course, the higher level the Pokémon has, the more you can achieve by defeating it.

