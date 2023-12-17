Connectivity is essential, and your WiFi network has become the bridge that keeps you connected to the world of the Internet. However, there are times when you need to know the password, whether to set up a new device or share the network with friends and family.

It is evident that on both Windows and iPhone iOS or Android, you will be able to know what the WiFi password is, although each platform has different methods, since what they are mainly looking for is to keep your network secure while you enjoy the convenience of connectivity without interruptions.

Keep reading to discover how you can know your WiFi password on each type of device, making your experience easier to share it with whoever you need at that precise moment.

It is much simpler than it may seem at first, as long as you follow the steps below.

How to know my WiFi password:

How to know the WiFi password in Windows

Knowing your WiFi password in Windows is a really uncomplicated task that anyone can do easily and simply.

The steps you must follow are the following:

Go to Setting and then click Red e Internet. Now is the time to click on Advanced network settings and then in More network adapter options. Double-click the network you are connected to at this very moment. Then choose Wireless properties and click on the tab Security. Now you will witness a menu where you can see the WiFi password (called network security key) which is hidden under asterisks. If you click on the box Show characters You will be able to see your WiFi password. Now simply copy it and you can share it with a friend or family member who needs to connect to your network or with yourself because you have purchased a new device and need to connect it.

Know the WiFi password on Android

As happened in the previous case, you will be able to know your WiFi password, but this time on Android, there is no mystery either.

These are the steps to know the WiFi password on Android:

Go to Settings. After that enter WiFi. Tap the network you're connected to right now. Now, on the screen that appears, click Share. It will ask you to complete the authentication process. I may ask you for PIN, patron or biometric data, depending on how you have configured the security of your Android mobile. When you have finished, above the QR code the WiFi network password.

How to know the WiFi password on iPhone iOS

You can also know your WiFi password if your mobile phone is an iPhone.

iOS, Apple's operating system for smartphones, allows you to know the password of the WiFi you are using, following a few extremely simple steps:

Go to the Settings from your iPhone and enter WiFi. That is when you should click on the information icon (an “i” inside a blue circle) of the network that interests you. On the next screen you must click on the password that is hidden. Then you will see how at that precise moment it asks you to unlock using Face ID or the security method that you have active on your iPhone. When you have identified yourself, it will show you the network password and just by clicking on it you can copy it wherever you need.

If you have a computer with macOS, you will also have the option of how to know your WiFi password, in a different way than what we have seen so far, but maintaining ease, a common denominator in all devices.

The steps you must follow are these:

Open System settings and click WiFi. Now, at the bottom you must click on Advanced. Tap the three dots next to the network name, then tap Copy password. You will now be able to paste it anywhere you can enter text as a TXT file or share it in an email, to give you two examples.

Knowing how to obtain the password for your WiFi network on Windows, Android and iPhone iOS is essential to make the most of your digital connectivity.

Always remember the importance of keeping your WiFi password secure and sharing it responsibly.

You will no longer have to ask yourself, “how to know my WiFi password”, since you have all the information.