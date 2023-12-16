Installing Python on Windows 11 is a very good first step for those who want to focus on the world of programming. Python, with its clear syntax and readable approach, has earned a reputation as one of the most accessible and versatile languages ​​for beginners, although experienced developers are welcome too.

This programming language has become widely used in various areas, from web development and artificial intelligence, to the automation of everyday tasks.

Python is so popular because its syntax is clear, readable, and versatile, as well as combining a wide variety of libraries and frameworks. All this makes it a powerful tool for addressing programming challenges in various fields.

Installing Python on Windows 11 is a relatively direct procedure, which you will learn about today if you continue reading.

Instalar Phyton en Windows 11:

What is Python?

This popular high-level programming language It was released in 1991.

The interface is one of its most positive parts, since it emphasizes readability, becoming a simple tool to understandwhich has made it the favorite language of many users, both hobbyists and experienced programmers.

Despite all the ease of design, It is not a language that is exactly easy to learn, which takes time to master. Additionally, you will also find thousands of projects online that require you to have Python installed to use the program.

To install Python on Windows 11, what version should it be?

The normal thing to avoid having any type of problem when installing Python in Windows 11 is to have the latest version. Entering the downloads section of the official website you will see how it directly tells you what the latest version is, by clicking where it says Download Python 3.x.x.

The problem that has existed with Python is that a few years ago a division was made between all versions of this software, something that can be a bit confusing for inexperienced users.

Although there are still places where you can find Python 2, you should know that as of 2020 it is officially obsolete, so it is not advisable to use it.

Although the differences are not huge, the truth is that Python 3 is easier to read and write, faster and has more community support than Python 2, so it is best to always use the latest version.

How to install Python on Windows 11

As is normal, the first thing to do is instalar Phyton 3 on your Windows 11 computer. Don't worry because the installer will burn the appropriate 32-bit or 64-bit version to your computer.

When you run the installer you must enable the option Add python.exe to PATH (Agregar RUTA Python.exe) and then click on Install Now.

Now you have the possibility to give in Disable path length limitan option that eliminates the limitation of the variable MAX_PATH. This is a change that does not affect anything in how Python works, but will allow the software to use long path names.

It is advisable to mark it by the paths that Windows works with, but not mandatory. Once decided, click on Close to finish the installation.

To verify that you have installed Python correctly, you just have to enter PowerShell System Symbol of Windows, typing that same thing in the Windows taskbar and selecting it when it exits.

Once inside the Command Prompt or PowerShell you must write python –version and press Enter. That way you will verify if you have installed Python correctly on your operating system.

Add Python to PATH manually

If you notice that Python doesn't work when you run the check in the Command Prompt, you most likely didn't add the PATH. What this does is specify which folders Windows should look for executable files.

Just because installing Python on Windows 11 went wrong due to the PATH does not mean that it cannot be corrected. This is what you should do.

Write the following in the Windows 11 taskbar: Advanced system configuration. At that moment you must click Environment variable. Then select Path in User variables and click on To edit. If Python is on the correct path you should see two entries as they are: \AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python3112\Scripts\ and also \AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python311\ The first entry adds pip to the PATH (pip is Python's built-in package manager). The second entry contains the actual Python executable, plus a few others that are important. If you do not see them, you must add them yourself by hand by clicking on Nuevo and then entering the Python installation path, adding the Scripts folder in the first, and without it in the second.

Take advantage of the power and versatility of Python to develop applications, automate tasks, or explore fields such as artificial intelligence and data analysis.

Now that you have the necessary knowledge to install Python on your Windows 11 operating system, and you have seen how easy it is to have this software on your computer, you can start learning what the world of programming has to offer.