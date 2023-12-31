Improve areas of The indigo disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It will be one of the biggest challenges of the DLC.

APs are necessary in the game to change your style of throwing Poké Balls, so we recommend knowing all the basics of getting AP, as well as the best way to get AP quickly and easily.

This is something that you will need to master in depth if you do not want to go through a lot of headaches in the new Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC. Here we will teach you how to improve the areas to be able to capture all the starting Pokémon.

Why upgrade The Indigo Disc areas in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple?

You will need to improve the areas of The indigo disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple if you want to have access to all the starter Pokémon from previous generations.

Although this DLC offers tons of Pokémon from previous games, not all of them will be available right out of the box. There are four areas in total and each one must be upgraded so you can start encountering the starters in the wild.

However, improving each area of ​​The Indigo Disc will result in a tremendous effort if you don't know what you should do. Fortunately, the community is already finding tricks to make the process more bearable.

How to improve the areas of The Indigo Disk

To upgrade The Indigo Disc areas in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple you will need AP (Blueberry Points).

This is the currency that you can use throughout the Blueberry Academy, whether to buy in the academy store or the cafeteria. But you can also use these points to unlock features by investing them in your PC.

Many characters will ask you to invest your AP with them in various clubs, giving you access to new ways to play. You'll also need it to invite other Trainer friends to the academy, change your throwing style, among other things.

But to improve the areas you will have to use your AP with an NPC named Terry, after having joined the League Club. Each area upgrade will cost more than other orders in the game, so be prepared to spend around 3,000 AP per area.

You can earn many APs by doing different extracurricular activities throughout the DLC, although this process will usually be very slow. The best way to get these points currently is by getting together with a group of friends. The entire group can complete tasks and share the rewards, multiplying each individual player's earnings.

All initials ordered by area

Upgrading The Indigo Disc areas in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will give you access to new starters in order. Each starter will belong to a specific area, so you can capture them in one while gathering AP for the next upgrades.

Below you will find all the initials that you can find in each area:

The initials of the Arid Area:

Charmander Totodile Snivy Fennekin Rowlet Sobble

All Coastal Area initials:

Bulbasaur Chikorita Froakie Popplio Grookey Mudkip

You will find these starters in the Rugged Area:

Squirtle

Turtwig

Tepig

Litten

Treecko

Chespin

These are the initials of the Polar Area:

Chimchar

Oshawott

Scorbunny

Piplup

Cyndaquil

Torchic

And this is everything you need to know to improve the Indigo Disc areas in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.