It's time to hunt down the GTA Online yeti. How to do it? We tell you everything about the new temporary activity and the steps to get the new exclusive costume for the Christmas event.

GTA Online has launched a new Christmas event where we can do a number of new activities and get different rewards. Although, without a doubt, the most interesting thing is a new mission that not everyone knows about: dar caza al yeti.

After the legends of BigFoot en GTA San Andreas, GTA Online allows you to hunt another legendary creature until January 3. Doing so will earn you an exclusive yeti outfit that can only be unlocked this way. We tell you everything you need to know.

How to hunt the Yeti in GTA Online and get a new suit

In reality, all you have to do is kill the yeti, but finding the monster can be a bit of a complicated task unless you know where to go. Get out of town and Go north towards Mount Chiliad along the west highway.

We leave you the exact location in an image below, but a mark will appear on the map right in that area. Go to that point and investigate a tent. Now you must find four more clues scattered around.

By getting all you must go at night to the first location and a yeti will appear there and will try to kill you. Do it yourself before and you will have obtained the exclusive Yeti clothing within GTA Online. Remember that this mission is only available for a limited time.

The GTA Online Christmas event has offered a number of new activities, but without a doubt this is the best. Do you want to know other guides for the game?

