get to Wyrdeer in Pokémon GO It can be very challenging if you don’t know where to start.

The mobile game has many methods to find Pokémon, whether by Hatching Eggs, with special evolutions, in Raids and Dark Raids, or through exclusive events.

But if you search for specific monsters like Wyrdeer, the first thing you will need is to find out how you can get it. Remember that some Pokémon have specific requirements or are not even available for certain countries.

How to catch Wyrdeer in Pokémon GO

There is no better way to celebrate Christmas than by getting a new Wyrdeer in Pokémon GO.

This fantastic creature from the Hisui region will debut in the mobile game on December 23, 2023 through an exclusive Raid day. Those who want to celebrate the holidays by playing this installment will get the new Pokémon, as long as they participate between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Local time).

There will be nothing special about the Raid, and you can complete it either alone or with other trainers. The truth is that we don’t know when it will be back, so it is worth spending some time with the app.

This is the only confirmed event to capture Wyrdeer in Pokémon GO, but Niantic could give us more opportunities in future events. It would not be the first time that the company has given us a second option for those who could not take advantage of the first.

Of course, if it happens, it is possible that it will be through paid events as happened with the second chance of the Master Ball.

¿Wyrdeer puede ser Shiny?

After knowing the level of exclusivity that it will have Wyrdeer in Pokémon GOyou probably want to know if you can find it in its Shiny variant.

Unfortunately, Niantic hasn’t mentioned anything about Wyrdeer Shiny, so he’ll probably only appear in his regular version.

Niantic usually reserves the release of Shiny versions for temporary events such as Special or Seasonal Investigations. Even so, it can always surprise us this time around Christmas. We will be attentive to any announcement.

At the moment we can only find the Shiny variant of Stantler in Pokémon GO.

All about Wyrdeer in Pokémon GO

Now that you know how you can get Wyrdeer in Pokémon GO, you probably want to know if it will be useful for PvE and PvP combat. It will also be good for you to know his stats in case you need to defeat him to capture him.

The basic thing we know is that it has Normal and Psychic types, meaning it is resistant to Psychic and Ghost types. However, it will have a weakness to Bug and Dark types.

Beyond that, we are still waiting for the first data about this curious Pokémon. We will soon know all of his stats, including the fast and charged moves he will have access to.

And this is the basic thing you need to know about how to get Wyrdeer in Pokémon GO.