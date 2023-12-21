The Team Star uniform awaits you in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. We tell you how to unlock a wide variety of cosmetic items in the game.

If you are looking for all the secrets and contents of El Disco Índigo de Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Here we are going to tell you how to unlock a new set of unique cosmetics that you cannot miss for the world.

In this guide you will find the information you need to get the most out of this Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC. Do you want to get the Team Star uniform? Here we tell you everything you need to know.

How to get the Team Star uniform in The Indigo Disk of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

To be able to start with this guide you first need have completed the main game, the DLC and at least one of the optional classes having passed the final exam. Once you have these tasks solved, you can look for Giacomo and Eri in the lobby of the Blueberry Academy.

They will ask you to be their guardian and now you will have to go to the school yard to talk to Mela. She now she comes back and you will have to chat and answer Ortega and Atticus' questions and also from Mela a little later.

Ortega and Atticus will ask you one question each, while Mela will ask you four. If you get the answers wrong you will also get glasses, but if you find the correct answers you get a better reward. This is what you have to answer.; However, if you answer all six questions correctly, you will get a gold badge for your trouble.

Ortega's question: “Actually, she must love him a lot.” Atticus' question: “No, you'll need numbers.” Mela's questions: “That's false,” “Terajoya,” “Our future goals?” and “You like art, right?”

This will allow you to unlock a secret outfit, but first you must go to Marinada Town. There you will find Atticus, who says that he has designed new fashion items that you must get by winning an auction. This is how you can get the Team Star uniform.

