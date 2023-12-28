You can now claim this DLC for The Sims 4 completely free, ideal for celebrating the love of your Sims in the life simulator from EA and Maxis.

One of the best things 2022 gave us was making The Sims 4, one of the best life simulators, free. Yes, the most recent installment of the EA and Maxis saga can be downloaded completely free on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Of course, this is the base version, without any DLC or expansion (and there are a few). But don't worry, because A promo is now available to claim one of them 100% free.

We are talking about the Romantic Garden pack, a DLC released in 2016 that incorporates new items, objects and mechanics to The Sims 4. All players can claim it for free for a limited time.

In this The Sims 4 guide we explain how to get the Romantic Garden pack for freeboth on PC and on PlayStation and Xbox.

Get the Romantic Garden DLC 100% free

For a limited time, The Sims 4 players can claim the Romantic Garden DLC completely free on all platforms.

This accessory pack, released in 2016, It has a price of 9.99 eurosbut you can save them if you decide to claim it in the next few days.

Romantic Garden is an ideal DLC for those who are most in love, as it includes beautiful fountains, light stands, the Whispering Wells mechanic, and beautiful gardens inspired by the Victorian era.

Solo until next January 18, 2024any user can claim the Romantic Garden content, and enjoy its new features in The Sims 4, without paying anything.

For claim this DLC for freefollow these steps:

Go to the official EA website. Sign in with your EA account (the same one you play The Sims 4 with). Click Buy now (costs 0.00 euros for a limited time), and you will have this DLC in your possession.

This is in the case of the EA page. You can also claim the Romantic Garden DLC for FREE on its official Steam listing, although In this case the offer ends on January 9, 2024.

And of course, this promo is also available on consoles. In the case of PS4 (the game does not have a native version on PS5)you can claim it for free on the PS Store.

For Xbox console users, at this link you can download this content for The Sims 4 for FREE in the Microsoft Store. In this case, only until January 2, 2024.

The Sims 4: Romantic Garden is a complete DLC that will give you many hours of fun, making the F2P experience in the Maxis simulator even more intense.

