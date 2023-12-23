Pokémon Scarlet and Purple If there is one thing it has left us with, it is to customize our avatar. One of the most important features we have in the game is the ability to customize the characters to our liking, whether to equip them with new clothing, unique accessories such as Bolifacio Helmet or different items. In this article, as a brief guide, we will help you unlock the Bolifacio/Ball Guy Helmet in the Nintendo Switch game, since it is one of the most legendary accessories we have available right now.

This is how you can get the Bolifacio Helmet currently in the game

The way to get Bolifacio It is very simple, since thanks to the Indigo Disk we will be able to complete the secondary mission that Tutor Team Star gives us. When we do, the character called Atticus will appear in the shopping center at the location of Porta Marinda. Here we will find an auction of special clothing, so we will have to have enough Pokécoins to participate in said auction. If we do not have the mission unlocked we have to follow these steps:

Complete the Indigo Disc main story. I passed the Academy tournament. Participate and play in Penny's scenes in the endgame content. Choose an optional class at the Academy and complete it until you reach your final exam.

How can we unlock the mission to obtain this item in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple?

Once this is done, you will have to talk to both Eri and Giacomo in the Blueberry Academy lobby. You will agree to be their guardian when they themselves ask you to do so. This will unlock the first stage of the secondary mission. There you will meet more members of the star team, You will have to talk to them and answer their questions. When you complete these steps:

The Tutor Team Star side quest will continue. Eri will thank you for your help. The mission will be marked as completed. Among the rewards you will get the Bolifacio Helmet and you can equip it whenever you want.