Finding Shiny variants in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple's Indigo Disc is easier than ever.

This expansion is perfect for using trading codes, searching for evolution items, and discovering the hidden secret of the Indigo Disk.

But the classic Shiny variant quest is still active, and it's something that trainers will get more out of in the DLC.

The Shiny upgrade in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple's Indigo Disc

To get a Shiny upgrade in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple you will have to visit a food store frequently.

This is the Blueberry Academy cafeteria, which you will know if you completed the League Club presentation with Levi. However, it doesn't seem too important at first glance, and many players end up ignoring this place.

Players are very busy trying to get AP (Blueberry Points), and it makes a lot of sense. Everything within the DLC is powered by PA, including the four dishes sold in the cafeteria. Each of these has a different price and effect.

But the one you'll really be interested in purchasing is the Academy Special, an offer that will give you several benefits for 150 AP. This is all you will get:

Capture Power for all types Level 2 Egg Power Level 1 Shiny Power for all types Level 1

This simple dish will give you a Shiny upgrade within The Indigo Disc for all types. But it will also increase your encounters for all types, as well as the speed of finding and hatching Eggs.

Is it worth spending AP on this?

Because getting AP can be difficult at first, many wonder if this Shiny buff in The Indigo Disk is really worth it.

The simple answer is yes. This is the first additional Shiny catch bonus added to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple in addition to the base options. This game is already known for its multiple Shiny chance boosts, but the DLC takes it to a new level.

In addition to everything mentioned above, The Indigo Disk is full of all kinds of interesting creatures, new and familiar. Additionally, players will now be able to fly with Koraidon and Miraidon to easily move throughout the area, helping you get more out of the buff.

Keep in mind that you will only have 30 minutes of Shiny boost, but it is enough to find some if you have any luck. Your chances will be even higher during Mass Appearances, which are already boosted.

More expert players will combine different foods to achieve new effects. For example, Potato Chips will earn you more experience and a higher chance of finding large Pokémon. Pizza, for its part, will give you a boost in Teraraids and more encounters with small Pokémon.

And we are still discovering the best tricks to find Shiny in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.