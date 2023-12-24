Get Master Ball infinitas in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is neither a rumor nor a fantasy.

The new DLC introduces several new mechanics, such as improved Pokémon pinning, easier capture of Shiny variants, and the new item printer.

And speaking of the latter, it's especially useful for getting the rarest items in the game over and over again.

How to get Master Ball infinitas in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The new DLC brings us an original adventure with new creatures to chase, but this is not all. You can also get Master Ball infinitas in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Master Balls are the most sought after tools for capturing Pokémon, and no wonder. The reason is because they are 100% effective, allowing you to capture any creature on the first try. And you don't even have to worry about weakening it or finding the best way to throw your Poké Balls.

But where they are most useful is when it comes to legendaries. Some creatures are so rare that they have an extremely small capture rate. Other Pokémon are not only difficult to find, but can also escape in an instant.

For this reason, it is always useful to carry at least one Master Ball, and having infinite of them is much better.

Use the object printer for unlimited uploads

This tool is what will allow you to get Master Ball infinitas in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

On your journey through the Blueberry Academy you can accumulate AP (Blueberry Points) by completing tasks. These can be spent on the academy room PC by investing them in different clubs. The Baseball Club in particular will allow you to unlock the Item Printer, which can be upgraded at different levels by constantly using it.

One of the upgrades will unlock the Poké Ball Lotto, a Poké Ball lottery. After all, the objects created with the printer are random. However, thanks to this improvement the results will have a 1% chance of being replaced by a random Ball among a collection.

The probability of getting a rare Poké Ball is quite low, but you can win big, because you could even receive a Master Ball.

According to Serebii, the probability is 0.75%. This means that you would have to give the object printer tremendous and constant use. However, in theory you can get Master Ball infinitas thanks to The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.