The Indigo Disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple allows you to farm hidden spices much faster than before. What should you do? In this guide we tell you everything you need to know to get more.

This article belongs to the Pokémon Purple game guide

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple adds an immense amount of content with the DLC The Indigo Disc. Game Freak has implemented considerable improvements in some aspects including obtaining hidden spices.

In this guide we tell you how you can get them infinitely within El Disco Indigo de Pokémon Scarlet and Purple in order to capture more shinys within these games. Do not miss it!

How to get infinite hidden spices in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The new DLC makes getting hold of hidden spices much easier. As? The first thing you should do is obtain the School super pizza as a dishsince this provides therapeutic power which allows you to get better rewards in raids.

Now you must search five-star raids with Pokémon like Malamar, Lapras or Kingdra. Defeating these Pokémon will allow you to get a good amount of hidden spices. Of course, it is always better to have Nintendo Switch Online.

This is because you can find the raids you want by joining other users instead of searching for them one by one, a process that can make farming much longer. If you are looking for some extra and free spices, feel free to visit the League Club.

Do not hesitate to take a look at other guides on the first and second DLC such as all the special evolutions of Pokémon The Indigo Disk or how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in The Turquoise Mask or other evolutionary guides such as the one focused on Applin and Dipplin.

If you have Pokémon Scarlet and Purple resumed For the arrival of the DLC, we explain how to connect Switch to Pokémon GO to capture Gimmighoul, how to get Zorua from Hisui and how to get all the original Vivillon patterns.

Here we leave you more guides for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, such as 9 things you should know before starting to play, the best recommended order to beat the story, where are all the stakes and the complete Pokédex of Paldea, and 6 other secrets that perhaps don't know about the game Nintendo Switch.

Other interesting articles:

How to capture Meloetta in The Indigo Disk of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple How to capture the new Paradox Pokémon in The Indigo Disk of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Launch:

November 18, 2022

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more