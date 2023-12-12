Trick to get infinite objects in LEGO Fortnite: it currently works and is very easy to do by using a bug to get objects without stopping.

This article belongs to the Fortnite game guide

LEGO Fortnite has revolutionized the way many play Fortnite: it is no longer just a battle royale, but within the free to play available on PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobiles is an online survival and sandbox game in a giant world.

After its launch less than a week ago, LEGO Fortnite players have discovered tricks to thrive in this game of infinite possibilities… and also bugs that will help you.

That includes a glitch to get infinite objects. It’s the first one we’ve found, but there are sure to be more, even with the pace at which Epic Games updates the game.

For now, this trick to get infinite items in LEGO Fortnite still works.

How to get infinite items in LEGO Fortnite

You have to do this trick by looking for an exact structure in the LEGO Fortnite caves, and it works in any type of game. You should look for a rock with a wooden chest on it.

Inside you will find random objects, such as materials or food. Normally, when you open the chests they don’t give you any more, but this type of chest seems to be bugged, and when you move a little further away, the chest disappears. When you approach it again, the chest reappears… and you can continue looting, like this, for as long as you want.

Are you playing LEGO Fortnite? If so, we recommend you take a look at these articles: 8 tricks and tips to start playing this game mode, the best vehicle for LEGO Fortnite, get the Tai Explorer skin for free or The 50 best tricks to master this new mode.

We also recommend The best free to play games of 2023, how to get the skin for free by registering with LEGO, what are the songs in Fortnite’s Guitar Hero mode, and 12 new features from Chapter 5 that you may not have discovered.

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Móvil

Launch:

July 21, 2017

And also

Discover more about Javier Escribano, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more