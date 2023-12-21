If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can claim a number of rewards and bonuses for EA Sports FC 24 in the coming days.

Like every day, EA Sports FC 24 brings us another great surprise. This time, it is not a free pack, event or new way to score goals, but rather a series of rewards if you are subscribed to Amazon Prime.

Amazon's premium service not only allows us to watch Prime Video content or enjoy free (and faster) shipping, but also some rewards for your favorite games.

And EA Sports FC 24 enters the promotions for the month of December. As happened in November, Amazon Prime subscribers have a great opportunity to get free rewards.

We count them How can you claim the free EA Sports FC 24 packs and rewards? with Prime Gaming in December 2023.

Claim Prime Gaming rewards December 2023

Are you subscribed to Amazon Prime? In that case, you can get a number of free items for the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team mode.

You don't have to do much, but maybe you don't know the process. If you have already done it before, you can scroll further down in this article.

To claim these rewards, the first thing you have to do is enter this link. It will take you to Amazon Prime Gaming website. Sign in with your account.

Now we have to link your EA, Twitch and Amazon accounts. With the Amazon account already logged in, you must select the option to link with your Twitch account.

Then, you have to do the same with your EA account. Be careful, make sure that It is the same EA account with which you play the titleregardless of whether it is on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch or PC.

Now, you just have to go to the EA Sports FC 24 page on Prime Gaming. A free event will appear for subscribers of the service, called Players Pack number 3.

This free package It is available until next January 22, 2024and you can claim it right now.

This is what includes:

1 letter from Vinicius Jr on loan for 15 games, with a rating of 89 (Non-negotiable). 6 Special consumables. 1 Choice of footballer with a minimum OVR of 81+ (non-transferable). 4 Special Gold footballers (non-transferable).

And that's it. It is very possible that the same thing will happen in January 2024, so take advantage of Vini's speed for your Ultimate Team matches.

Are you playing EA Sports FC 24? If so, take a look at these guides: Get a free UEFA EURO 2023 player card, How to claim the UEFA kit for free, How to get the two new free UT packs, or The new Goal to score a goal almost always.