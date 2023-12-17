Get AP faster in The Indigo Disk Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It's completely possible if you know the trick.

If you already know how to change your style of throwing Poké Balls and all the basics to get AP, you are well on your way to enjoying the secrets of the new DLC.

However, there is a method that you should use if you want to advance faster in your Bidomo adventure.

What are the PAs of The Indigo Disc?

Before knowing how to get AP faster in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purpleyou probably want to know a little more about this element.

AP or Blueberry Points are a currency that you can use throughout the Blueberry Academy, either to buy in the academy store or the cafeteria.

When you become part of the League Club you can use PA to redecorate the club room and give it your own touch. You'll also need it to invite other Trainer friends to the academy, change your throwing style, among other things.

You can earn PA by completing the cranberry extracurricular tasks, abbreviated as TEA. You will receive your first assignment after completing the first class, which you can do immediately after finishing the presentation of The Indigo Disk. From then on you will begin to receive TEA through your Rotom mobile.

But you'll need to get a lot of AP quickly if you want to enjoy the full DLC experience. Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Here we will tell you how to get it faster.

How to get AP fast in The Indigo Disk Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

If you want to get AP faster in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purpleyou should follow a specific trick.

Sure, you could earn AP by completing tasks all day, but this would take longer than it seems. The reason is that each coach is limited to three TEAs at a time, so you won't be able to fulfill many at once.

But things change if you use the multiplayer feature. The best way to get AP is by playing with other trainers. Instead of having three tasks, the group of four players will receive 12 TEA, and they will be able to complete them by helping each other.

The best part is that the task log is shared among the entire group, so everyone can collaborate to complete small missions before focusing on larger scale ones. And as if that were not enough, everyone shares the AP obtained.

You can invite a maximum of three friends, and although it may not seem like much, the number of possible AP is multiplied by 3. It is currently the best way to get AP quickly in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Remember that you will need a lot of AP to take advantage of the DLC. This includes capturing all starters, acquiring new Poké Ball throwing styles, shopping in the store, and more.