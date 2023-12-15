Getting AP in The Indigo Disk will be one of the essential tasks of the new DLC Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

With the long-awaited Blastoise fix and new Pokémon to evolve, all the content of the new DLC becomes increasingly interesting for fans of the series.

But even being an expansion of the series, the activities will be very different within the Academy. Especially when it comes to getting PA.

How to get AP in The Indigo Disk Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Getting AP in The Indigo Disk will be one of the biggest trainer responsibilities in the new DLC Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

To get PA (Blueberry Points) you will only have to complete the blueberry extracurricular tasks, abbreviated as TEA. You will receive your first assignment after completing the first class, which you can do immediately after finishing the presentation of The Indigo Disk. Your first quest will be a regional variant of an Alolan Pokémon.

From then on you will begin to receive TEA through your Rotom mobile. The best thing is that you can complete these tasks as you explore and progress through the story. You can even complete them with your invited friends, so a group of trainers can help each other search for Ditto or collect Pokémon throughout the Biodome.

Getting PA in The Indigo Disk Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It comes with many advantages. It is basically a currency that you can use throughout the Blueberry Academy, either to buy in the academy store or the cafeteria.

Additionally, when you join the League Club you will have to use PA to redecorate the club room if you want to customize it. You'll also need it to invite other Trainers you know to the academy, change your throwing style, among other things.

How to see blueberry extracurricular tasks

You will definitely need to get a lot of AP in The Indigo Disk if you want to get the most out of this DLC. Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

However, throughout your Bidomo adventure you may notice that you are receiving already completed tasks. In some cases you will be surprised that you receive PA without having done anything. But in reality you are doing something to complete them.

To keep better track of what is happening with your ASD, you just have to press the right arrow on your controller, which will open a special menu. Here you will see all your available missions and your progress in each of them.

The best thing about this menu is that it will also show you your progress on a larger scale, so you know how much further you need to progress to unlock new extracurricular tasks. Larger missions will reward you with more points. And if a task doesn't excite you too much, you can always swap it for another (albeit for a PA fee).

And this is everything you need to know to get PA in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.