This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you a guide so you can catch all the new Pokémon. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as those returning from previous games and those that have been left out.

You can find how to capture all new pokemon below:

Archaludon:

New evolution of Duraludon, found in the Indigo Disc Biodome in the Polar Biome. Evolve using Metal Alloy, obtainable for 300 BP in the Blueberry Academy shop or free in Electrorock Cave, located at the top of the cave, near a Tera Porygon.

Hydrapplin:

The evolution of Dipplin, the new form of Generation VIII Applin. Dipplin evolves into Hydrapplin by leveling up with the move Dragon Cheer. Dragon Cheer is a TM obtainable by defeating Levi, a member of the Blueberry Academy High Command, challengeable in the Polar Biome of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Terapagos:

Main legendary Pokémon of the DLC in Area Zero; Challenge available after progressing through the story. We also explain it to you here.

Raging Bolt (Electrofuria), Iron Crown (Ferrotesta), Gouging Fire (Flamariete) y Iron Boulder (Ferromole):

New legendary Pokémon Paradox in this DLC. Found through missions with Gama, photographer in the DLC. Electrofury and Flamariente in Scarlet, Ferrotesta and Ferromole in Purple.

They sinned:

New mysterious Pokémon discovered in game data, currently inaccessible. Possible future release tied to a special event hidden in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple data.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

