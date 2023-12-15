Evolving Pokémon in The Indigo Disc of Scarlet and Purple can be a challenge if you don't even know where to start.

If you have already read our analysis of the DLC, you surely also heard about the nod to Pokémon Black and White and the search for this beloved monster.

But there are also some Pokémon that are not so rare but are difficult to obtain due to their evolution requirements. Here we will show you how to get Alcremie, Rhyperior and Malamar in the new DLC.

How to get Alcremie in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc

If you want to evolve Milcery in Alcremie in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disk you will have to follow certain steps carefully.

This is one of the most curious methods in the game. Basically you will need to equip it with a confection of any type, and spin your character. The type of evolution cream will depend on these factors:

Time of day: It can be day, night or dusk. Direction of rotation: clockwise or counterclockwise. Duration of your spin: It can be less or more than 5 seconds or even 10 seconds. The decoration on the head depends on the candy used.

This results in a total of 63 different forms of Alcremie. Although if your Milcery is Shiny, it will always evolve into a Shiny Alcremie in white and gray colors.

How to evolve Inkay in Malamar in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disk

To evolve Inkay on Malamar in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc you will need agile hand movement.

This time you will have to use your console's gyroscope. You just need to level up Inkay, but with a trick. When you level up you will have to be holding the console upside down.

This means that you can only do it on Nintendo Switch when playing in handheld mode. So Inkay cannot evolve in Malamar if you are playing in TV or desktop mode. It's very similar to the requirement on other platforms, where you have to rotate your Nintendo 3DS or mobile to evolve Inkay.

How to evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disk

Finally, evolving Rhydon into Rhyperior in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disc requires a pretty specific process. This last method may not be as creative as the previous ones, but it is just as unique.

Basically you will need to swap your Rhyperior while he has the Protector item equipped. It sounds easy enough, but it also involves two requirements.

You need the Protector item. You can purchase it from the Academy Store for 250 AP. You have to find a player who is willing to take your Rhydon and return it to you when it evolves into Rhyperior.

You can do the latter by entering forums or with other players in real life.