Windows 11 is a complete operating system packed with features that can increase your productivity. However, it is not free of errors that can arise when you least expect them.

One of the most common problems that users of this system usually face is the sudden disappearance of icons on the taskbar. This can be frustrating, but don’t worry, there are solutions to address this issue.

Why taskbar icons disappear in Windows

This problem can be caused by various reasons, and understanding them is the first step to solving it.

Here the possible Causes why icons may disappear from the Windows 11 taskbar:

Corrupted icon cache– Windows 11 uses an icon cache to load icons to the taskbar more efficiently. If this cache becomes corrupted, the icons may disappear. Errors in operating system updates– Sometimes Windows updates can cause unexpected problems, including icons disappearing. Program interference: Some third-party applications may conflict with the taskbar and cause icons to disappear.

How to recover lost icons in Windows 11

And Windows 11 taskbar icons not showingyou can try the following steps to fix it.

There are six ways to solve this problem easily and simply.

Restart Windows Explorer

Open Task Manager with Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Right click on Windows Explorer and select Restart.

Rebuild icon cache

Open File Explorer with Windows + E. Click Ver and select Show > Hidden Elements. Navigate to C:\Users\%userprofile%\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Windows. Open a window of the Terminal in the folder Explorer. Run the command dir to display the icon cache files. Close the Windows Explorer in Task Manager and make sure only the Terminal. In the Terminalwrite and execute the command from the iconcache and restart the computer.

Delete Windows service

One way to fix the taskbar issue is to disable the Iris service, which is part of Windows Spotlight. This is responsible for displaying the Bing wallpaper of the day and Microsoft ads on your lock screen, but it can interfere with the taskbar.

To disable it, you need to open the command prompt as administrator and run the following command:

reg delete HKCU\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\IrisService /f && shutdown -r -t 0

Now, the next step is to restart the computer. After this step, the taskbar icons should reappear and the Iris service will be created again.

Run SFC and DISM scan

Another way to fix the taskbar issue in Windows 11 is to use SFC System File Checker and DISM Deployment Image Servicing and Manager.

These utilities repair corrupted or missing Windows files and images. To use SFC, you must open the command prompt as administrator and type the following command: sfc /scannow.

Then, run the DISM commands one by one in the same window:

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

Do a clean boot

Open the System configuration from the menu Start. In the tab ServicesChoose Hide all Microsoft services and then Disable all. Switch to tab Start and open the Task Manager. Disable all startup applications and restart your PC.

Uninstall the latest Windows update

And a Settings > Windows Update > Update History > Uninstall Updates. Uninstall the most recent version.

By following the previous steps to the letter, you will be able to solve the issue of icons not showing on taskbar in Windows 11.

Remember that sometimes resolving errors may require a little patience, but with determination, you will be able to restore your icons and continue with your daily tasks more efficiently.