We show you how butterflies work in the world of LEGO Fortnite and the possible rewards that we can find.

We have several secrets to discover in the world of LEGO Fortnite, and one that we will encounter sooner rather than later will be the butterflies, magical beings that shine and as we get closer they will move away, we can follow them to get some rewards. We are going to quickly discover in this guide how it works and the types of rewards that we can get.

How to find loot llamas

As soon as a butterfly appears, don't get too distracted and follow it.because these can lead us to you call loot or large chests, in both cases we could find very rare and useful objects. Everyone likes to get some extra loot, but if we are lucky enough to find that loot a llama we are celebrating its great value.

If you take too long to follow it, it may disappear, so be very careful., don't lose it. At the end of the path, after following it for a while we will see our reward, if it is a chest, interact with it, you will possibly find food and some resources. If it's a llama, don't attack it, pet itinteracting with her is how she will drop items more easily, it takes a lot of time and effort to kill her (and she could disappear when trying).

The final reward, whether chest or flame, will depend on your general level in the worldyour progress and the things that you have already achieved or that are close to it, that is why the sooner you advance to the next weapon or town tiers, the better rewards you will see.

