Let's explain to you how to exclude your son or daughter's nursery rhymes of Spotify recommendations. This way, even if they spend the day listening to them, they will not affect your recommendations algorithm.

Spotify takes into account what you listen to when designing recommendations. But if you use it to play music for your children, if you are not careful you can end up with recommendations full of children's music. But there are two very simple ways to prevent this from happening. without having to pay more for the family plan.

We are going to tell you the two methods you can use. The first is the manual method, which involves creating a playlist for the little ones and having Spotify's algorithms ignore it. And the second is another method specially created by Spotify, although at the moment it is not available in Spain.

Playlists excluded from the algorithm

The first solution is create playlists that you will later exclude, so that the Spotify algorithm ignores them when collecting your personal tastes and recommending new music. It is the simplest method of all.

For this you do not need to create a specific account for your son or daughter. Simply what you have to do is prepare specific playlists for children's songs, or save playlists already created for them. If you want, to keep everything organized you can create a folder where you can save these specific playlists.





Once you have it, you have to go to each of the playlists and enter it. Once in them, click on the options buttonwhich appears with an icon of three perpendicular dots.





When the options are displayed in a menu, you have to click on the option Exclude from your music preferences. When you do this, Spotify will ignore all content in this playlist in its algorithm. Then, you just have to repeat the process on all the playlists you have of children's music.

None of the songs in the playlists that you have excluded will be taken into account when configuring your musical tastes, and will not affect the recommendations personalized. You can listen to them as many times as you want, and Spotify will ignore them for its algorithm.

The best thing about this option is that you don't need to create a specific account for the little children of home. This means you don't need to pay for a family Spotify, as you can do it all from your personal account without worrying about it affecting your personal recommendations.

You can create an account just for them





Another option is pay more to have a family plan from Spotify. Then, you will be able to create a specific account for your son or daughter. The downside is that by doing so you not only pay more, but you will have to create separate accounts using a specific email and password.

If the little ones in the house have a device just for them, then it can be useful. But if you want to do everything on your mobile, it will mean switching from one account to another all the time, and it can be a little more uncomfortable. Keep in mind that the price of the family plan is 18 euros per month.

In some countries you can use Spotify Kids





Spotify Kids is not yet available in Spainalthough it is the main solution created by Spotify for this problem of mixing children's music tastes.

In order to use this application, you also you need to have a family subscription from Spotify. And once you have it, you can create child profiles without having to use an email to register them. Then, each minor can have her profile to listen to the music you want without affecting your account.

