Evolving Tyrogue in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple on Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop will be difficult if you don't have a guide to get started.

The new DLC not only brought new hidden caves and fun features with multiplayer tasks. Players can also explore by facing new monsters and even capturing returning Pokémon.

One of them is Tyrogue, a Fighting-type Pokémon that has three possible evolutions that depend on its statistics. And each one has its specific rules to achieve them.

With some luck you can find all of Tyrogue's evolutions in the wild in the Bidomo Rugged Area, but it will depend entirely on luck. If you prefer to evolve it instead, here we will tell you how to do it.

Evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonlee in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Starting to evolve Tyrogue in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has its own method if you are looking for an offensive result.

The requirement for Tyrogue to evolve in Hitmonlee is that its Attack stat is higher than its Defense statistic starting at level 20. Therefore, you will be interested in capturing a Tyrouge with a Sullen, Steadfast, Rogue, or Bold nature.

You can also use the Protein vitamin to increase their Attack EP.

Evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonchan in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

To evolve Tyrogue in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple you will also need to focus on the stats.

Evolving your Tyrogue into Hitmonchan requires that its Defense be higher than its Attack starting at level 20. The Bold, Agitated, Lazy, and Placid natures will be useful for this.

You can help yourself with the Iron vitamin to increase their Defense EP.

Evolve Tyrogue on Hitmontop in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Finally, Hitmontop is the last way to evolve Tyrogue in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

To achieve this you will need Tyrogue's Attack and Defense stats to be the same starting at level 20. You will most likely need a neutral nature such as Strong, Docile, Shy, Weird or Serious.

The same Protein and Iron vitamins will serve you here to compensate for the lower stat between Attack and Defense.