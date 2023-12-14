Interesting fact! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. It's already launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it seems that we already know how a Pokémon evolves in the game. Hisui's Qwilfish evolves into Overqwil by leveling up while knowing the move One Thousand Toxic Spikes. This move-evolve mechanic adds depth to the game by requiring a specific action to evolve.

The connection between movement and evolution adds strategy and planning to Pokémon training, encouraging exploration of moves and strategies. These details enrich the player's experience by discovering and understanding each Pokémon's unique ways of evolution, providing a sense of accomplishment in mastering the precise methods to optimally evolve their Pokémon.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

