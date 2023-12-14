Another interesting detail! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. It's already launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it seems that we already know how a Pokémon evolves in the game. It has been confirmed that Dipplin evolve the new Pokémon Hydrapple by learning Dragon Cheer (TM226), obtained by defeating Levi.

This chain of evolution and the acquisition of movement through victory against a specific opponent add strategic layers to the game. The connection between evolution, movement and achievement in battle offers a more immersive experience, motivating players to plan and adapt their strategies to make the most of their Pokémon's evolution. These details generate excitement and expectation in the community, fueling anticipation to discover more secrets and mechanics in the game.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

