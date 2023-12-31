Capture and evolve Cottone in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disk can improve your experience in the new expansion.

While you can upgrade areas of The Indigo Disc and make the best snacks the easiest way, there are many secrets to unlock and capture that will even affect the story.

Capturing Cottone doesn't have a huge impact on the game, but there are reasons to want him on your team. First because his evolution has good potential for competitive games, from PvP to PvE. Second because it helps you complete the PokéDex.

Remember that your rewards are affected by the number of Pokémon captured, and you will want to have this available.

Why capture Cottone in the new DLC?

It is a Grass and Fairy type Pokémon, so it is weak to Steel, Fire, Ice and Flying types; as well as super weak to the Poison type.

However, it is resistant to Water, Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Dark types. It is even immune to Dragon type.

His stats are quite low, with his Speed ​​of 66 and Defense of 60 being his best attributes. That said, his Whimsicott evolution has a speed of 116 and a Defense of 85. His Special Attack of 77 and Special Defense of 75 also increased.

These statistics show Cottone's importance in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disk. Whimsicott is very fast, which is always useful in double battles, which are a favorite of the trainers at Blueberry Academy.

It has moves like Sporagodon, Tailwind, Taunt, Reinforcement, and Again. These moves can control combat, especially with the Prankster ability.

How to evolve Cottone in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disk

For evolve Cottone in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disk First you will need to find this adorable creature.

Cottone can appear in the northern region of the Bidomo Coastal Area. It can appear in the entire upper area except for maritime areas. If you focus on the upper half, it won't take you long to find it. Below you have an image of the area.

To evolve it into Whimsicott you will only need to use a sun stone on Cottone. Just make sure you are sure, because the process cannot be canceled. You can receive a Sun Stone at the Pueblo Altamía gym.

Note that Whimsicott can also appear wild in the same area where you can find Cottone. You can even find him as a 4-star Teraraid boss.

Below is the region to find and evolve Cottone in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple (image courtesy of QuickTips):