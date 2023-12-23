Nowadays, protecting your data is more important than ever. With the proliferation of portable devices like USB drives, it's easier than ever for your sensitive data to fall into the wrong hands.

To prevent someone from accessing your private information, such as work documents, personal photos or bank details, we recommend that you encrypt your pendrive. This way, you will only be able to see the data if you enter the correct password.

If your computer's operating system is Windows 11, to encrypt your hard drive or USB memory you do not need to install any additional programs.

Since you have at your disposal BitLockera Microsoft utility that allows you to carry out this task.

Steps to encrypt your USB memory with BitLocker

First of all, it is important to know this security tool that is integrated by default in all Windows computers.

BitLocker is an encryption feature that protects data on a drive from unauthorized access. It is worth mentioning that the default encryption is AES, which is a very secure encryption algorithm.

It has several essential features that make it an excellent solution to protect your data:

Advanced encryption: BitLocker uses AES-128, which ensures that even the most advanced computers would take years to decrypt your files. Access password: You can set a unique password that acts as a digital key. Without this information, no one will be able to access your files. Recovery key: The tool allows you to generate a recovery key, offering you a safeguard in case you forget your password. Therefore, it is vital that you keep this key in a safe place.

Now, it is vital to understand that USB flash drives are portable and convenient, but their size also makes them prone to loss and theft.

Hence it is important to encrypt this device with the utility BitLocker and Windows 11. These are the steps to follow:

Plug the USB stick into your Windows 11 computer. Open File Explorer. In the left side menu, identify your drive, right click, select Show More Options and then in Activate BitLocker. The utility will open and prepare your drive for encryption. In this step, a new window will open where you will have to choose how you want to unlock the unit. To do this you have two options: Use a password o Use the smart card. Select the one that best suits your needs. Now, it is necessary to save your recovery key and, to do so, three options are offered: Save to Microsoft account, Save to a file o Print recovery key. This applies only in case you forget your password, this way you can use your recovery key. The next step is to select the space to encrypt. Decide if encrypt only used disk space of your USB memory or encrypt entire drivethen click Following. Now, it is crucial that you select the encryption mode that you will use on your drive, we recommend choosing Supported mode. Since it is recommended for units that can be moved from the computer. When you have everything set up, the last step is to click Start encryption. The encryption process may take several minutes, the time will depend on the storage space of your drive.

Once encryption has been successfully completed, the USB flash drive will be protected and no one will have access to your files unless they know the password or have the recovery key.

Although we already shared with you how to encrypt your drive with BitLocker, now it's time to show how to decipher it. If you no longer have important documents stored on the pendrive and want to remove the encryption, you can easily do so.

Follow these steps:

First, connect the unit to your computer. Now, go to the left side menu and right click on your USB memory, then select Show More Options and then in the list select Administer BitLocker. The utility administration window will open, at this point click on the option Disable BitLocker. Then confirm the action and that's it.

It should be noted that once the USB flash drive has been decrypted, you will be able to access the contents, that is, all the files stored on it without the need for a password.

Remember that when encrypting your drive you must choose a strong password, as this is the key to protecting your data, so make sure it is robust enough. It must be at least 12 characters and combine letters, numbers and symbols.

On the other hand, save the recovery key in a safe place. If you forget the password, you will need this key to decrypt the drive, otherwise you will never be able to access your files again.

If the USB memory contains information that you consider to be confidential or of high importance, it is best to encrypt entire diskas this will provide maximum protection of your personal data.