The best ways to farm Blueberry Points (AP) in The Indigo Disk of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and unlock the starter Pokémon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Discthe second expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple on Nintendo Switch, introduces many new features, including one of the biggest attractions ever seen in Pokémon games: unlocking the starter Pokémon of all generations.

But to unlock them, you need to spend a lot of blueberry points (AP), which can be spent in the Blueberry League Club. These PAs can also be used to change your pitching style in the Baseball Clubbuy items…

These are the best ways to get Blueberry Points in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Best ways to farm Blueberry Points in The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Blueberry Points are always obtained by completing TEA, or Blueberry Extracurricular Tasks, a type of missions or challenges with which to obtain these points, and which you can consult at any time by opening the menu.

Even change a mission that does not interest you, well you can only have 3 missions at the same time. This means that obtaining AP only with missions can be very long.

Therefore, the best way to obtain PA is playing online. And each player (up to a maximum of 4 players) will have their own TEA missions: you will complete them faster by helping each other and you will obtain all the APs, without them being divided.

TEA tasks usually range between 20 and 40 PA offered. But after every 10 normal TEAs completed, you will get an additional mission, which can offer between 100 and 150 APs. But they are also longer, so it is advisable to play with people if you want to farm a lot of AP.

