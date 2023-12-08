We show you how to easily defeat Charon, an optional boss that if defeated can give us great rewards.

In this Hades guide we are going to see how to defeat Charonand optional boss which we can face during the game to earn rewards and discounts in store. We are going to review the boss’s best strategy and main attacks so that you always know how to overcome it without problems. It is not mandatory to always go for it, although it is profitable, it is not really easy to defeat.

To challenge him we will have to interact with the bag of obols behind himalthough it is not always there, it is usually a random event, but if it appears, you know.

Strategy to defeat Charon

After interacting with the bag of obols we will have a short dialogue and in seconds we will be transported to a combat arena. It is a large combat room, we will have plenty of space to attack, dodge and move in general.

Phantom load: Charon moves to the sides of the field, sending a wave from the west or east side of the room. Throughout the battle, the pattern changes depending on your health (it also shifts towards the center of the room), sending waves from above and below, on both the east and west sides in a V-shaped pattern, or in a complete room rotation.Floor wave: Charon pushes a tsunami-like wave that bounces once around the room toward the player. As the battle progresses, Charon will send up to three waves.Rowing stroke: If we are very close to Charon he will hit us with his oar twice in a wide range, causing great damage.Stunning wave: Also when close it can emit a small wave that stuns us and pushes us slightly away from it.

As the fight progresses, the gold monuments in the room will be loaded, taking away the option of using those coverages, be careful as the phases of the fight progress.

