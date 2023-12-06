We show you how to easily defeat Alecto, one of the first bosses of Hades in Tartarus, sister of the Erinyes.

In this Hades guide we are going to see how to defeat Alectoone of the three Erinyes, sister of Megara and Tisiphone, a boss who guards the exit from Tartarus. We are going to review the boss’s best strategy and main attacks so that you always know how to overcome it without problems. This is one of the first bosses of the game, not counting the minibosses, as we progress in the game it is possible to also find her sisters in this same room.

If this is your first time defeating this boss or you exceed the heat level in a punishment pact You will receive a Titan Blood as a rewardnecessary for the improvement of weapons and aspects.

Strategy to defeat Alecto

Just as the rest of the erinias work, we will have three phases too in this boss, very similar to Megara, for each third of life that we lower will become invincible for a few seconds, the rest of the combat is as dynamic as its sisters.

Let’s review the boss’s main attacks and movements:

Offensive acceleration: Megara has a very fast offensive dash that travels a long distance, she usually crouches to launch herself, so she is quite predictable, but she is also a fairly fast boss, so don’t lose sight of her.Whip Strike: If we are very close to her, it is possible that she will try to give us a melee blow, with the whip, in a kind of arc blow, something wider than Meg’s blow.Rage: It can enter fury mode from its second phase, the screen will turn redder and it will begin to launch projectiles at us from its position every 3 seconds.Llamas: In the last phases of the game Alecto will make circles of fire appear close to Zagreo’s position, we will see them with a few seconds of reaction so there is time to dodge, don’t look for many exchanges of blows here, it is complicated. In fact they are faster than with the rest of the erinias.

With this you could more easily defeat Alecto and advance after Tartarus, remember that this and Tisiphone tend to be the ones that cause the most problems, especially their speed.

