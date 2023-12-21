Trick to duplicate objects in LEGO Fortnite: get materials such as amber or infinite marble using this method that works after the latest update.

LEGO Fortnitethe new way of Fortnite Almost as popular as battle royale, it has received its first update that addresses some of the biggest criticisms from players.

But even after the latest update, there are still bugs and glitches that allow objects to be duplicated in LEGO Fortnite (available on all platforms, PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC).

For this trick you need to have unlocked the Cortagemasa tool with which you can sculpt gems using materials.

This construction tool will automatically unlock them on your workbench when you get enough materials, including amber, which only appears in desert biomes. Therefore, until you reach the desert you will not be able to use this glitch, with which you will recover the materials used to create it.

Tricks to duplicate objects in LEGO Fortnite with the Gem Cutter

First, build a Gem Cutter. You need 20 Marble Slabs, 5 Raw Amber, 5 Sand Claws, and 3 Sand Shells.

The trick is simple: you must build the Gem Cutter. After, destroy the gemcutter and collect all the materials.

When you have done so, you must be very quick to leave the game. If you do this quickly enough, the Gem Cutter will still be standing, but the materials you recovered by breaking it will still be in your inventory.

