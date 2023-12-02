The different commitments we have during these next few months are well known to everyone: Christmas gifts, celebrations, meetings with friends or family and, as it could not be otherwise, the invisible friend raffle. But how can we do it? Can ChatGPT help us? The answer is yes and we tell you everything you need to know.

The invisible friend is one of the traditions that arrive at this time of year. Organizing it, however, is not as easy as it should be. Either because we can’t find the perfect time to be able to gather all our friends or family in person, or because in groups of many people, such as a company, it is especially complex to find a time when it suits us all. .

Although there are many applications that have emerged in recent years that have helped us carry out this giveaway, with the arrival of Artificial Intelligence the options multiply. The reason is that, as we will see in the following examples, we can even put conditionals in cases where, for whatever reason, there are people who cannot give gifts to each other.

How to do an invisible friend giveaway with ChatGPT

The first thing we have to do is inform ChatGPT of our intention to help us run a giveaway for the invisible friend. In the first message, we can now enter the names of the participants. Next, ChatGPT will show us the list of participants that we have shared and will ask us for information about whether you can now start the draw or need to know more information, as we can see in the following screenshot.

Next, it is time to carry out the draw. At this point is the moment when we must report possible incompatibilities. For example, if there are people who cannot give gifts to each other, we must warn them. Once this information is provided, the draw will proceed.

Once the previous step is done, everything is ready for us to set a date, a budget and start making preparations for the draw. But, if necessary, we can also ask you to write a WhatsApp message to notify all participants, an email or any other format in which we are interested with all the information related to the defined rules: amount of the gift, delivery date, types of products that are accepted… The only limit will be our imagination.

To consider

As we have been able to sense throughout the process, this method has a handicap: at all times there will be someone who knows, no matter what, which person is giving each of the participants a gift. Therefore, the surprise factor, with the organization of the event, has no place. However, it can be a good opportunity to trust a third party or someone who does not want to participate, but who takes on the role of organizing. In this way, we will prevent anyone from revealing the surprise.

In terms of privacy, it is true that we gain considerably compared to the existing applications on the market. The reason is that we no longer have to enter our email in any app that we do not know about the subsequent processing. But everything stays in ChatGPT without involving more personal data than the name.