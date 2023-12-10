Do you still have those old negatives from your childhood? You may have inherited a valuable collection of memories captured in formats that are difficult to manage today.

The lack of developing services available might make you think that those negatives are just useless files. However, there is a solution to rescue and give new life to those memories, regardless of the format they are in.

If your negatives They are kept in a drawer, the time has come to take them out and discover that this process can be carried out in an accessible and efficient way directly from your mobile phone, using your camera.

There are three prominent applications that offer the ability to convert those old negatives in digital photosall using simply your mobile phone.

3 apps to develop photo negatives from your mobile

Apps provide the opportunity to relive those special moments captured on negatives, allowing you to share them digitally and preserve them forever.

The process is surprisingly simple. You just need to download one of the applications specialized in this function.

These tools are usually intuitive and easy to use. Simply point your phone’s camera at the negative and let the app do the rest of the work.

This way, you can turn those forgotten negatives into digital memories with just a few simple steps.

Helmut Film Sacanner

If you want to digitize your negatives easily and quickly, we recommend Helmut Film Scanner. This Android application allows you to scan your negatives with your mobile camera and obtain high-quality images.

It automatically adjusts the color, brightness and contrast of your photos, but also gives you the option to edit them manually if you want to give them a personal touch. The app is not available on the Google Play Store, but you can download the APK file and preserve your memories digitally.

Kodak Mobile Film Scanner

Another app to consider is Kodak Mobile Film Scanner, available for both Android and iOS. You can choose between three development modes: color, black and white or positive color.

Additionally, you can customize your images with exposure effects and original frames. It’s very easy to use: you just have to capture the negative with your camera and the app will do the rest. This way, you can enjoy your memories in digital format and share them with whoever you want.

FilmBox

FilmBox is an application that allows you to develop your negatives quickly and easily. You just have to take a photo of the negative with your Android or iOS device and the application takes care of orienting and processing it automatically.

It is perfect for those who want to save time and effort without sacrificing quality. With just a few taps on your screen, you can get amazing images.